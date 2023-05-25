HamberMenu
Workshop on preparing guidelines for model child rehabilitation centres held

May 25, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated May 27, 2023 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Activities for providing proper training to take care of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual challenges will be drawn up, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a State-level workshop here on Wednesday on preparing guidelines for model child rehabilitation centres (MCRC) in the endosulfan-affected areas of Kasaragod district.

The Minister said a curriculum should be formed that could be used for rehabilitating intellectually challenged children not only in Kasaragod but also across the State. Its approach should be tailored to each child’s uniqueness. There is also a need to guide these children so that they could get employment, she said.

The workshop discussed aspects such as providing comprehensive care to the differently abled in endosulfan-affected areas, coordinating functioning of MCRCs, devising individual care plan and education plan, evaluation report, and therapy services, and guidelines for them.

