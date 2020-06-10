Work on KIIFB projects to be expedited

Work on 474 new Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects for which detailed project reports have been submitted will be expedited, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
Reviewing the progress of KIIFB projects costing above ₹50 crore here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan called for speeding up land acquisition for various projects. Issues that may crop up on widening of roads should be permanently resolved. Projects that cost above ₹50 crore would be reviewed at the Additional Chief Secretary level every fortnight, he said.
The government would consider appointing a consultancy for supervising projects that cost above ₹100 crore.
