Thiruvananthapuram

Work on KIIFB projects to be expedited

Work on 474 new Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects for which detailed project reports have been submitted will be expedited, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Reviewing the progress of KIIFB projects costing above ₹50 crore here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan called for speeding up land acquisition for various projects. Issues that may crop up on widening of roads should be permanently resolved. Projects that cost above ₹50 crore would be reviewed at the Additional Chief Secretary level every fortnight, he said.

The government would consider appointing a consultancy for supervising projects that cost above ₹100 crore.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 8:11:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/work-on-kiifb-projects-to-be-expedited/article31792349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY