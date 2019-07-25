Woman’s body found at boyfriend’s house

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and buried by her boyfriend and two others behind his house at Amboori. The deceased has been identified as Rakhimol from Puthankada in the Poovar police station limits. Her decaying body, more than a month old, was recovered by the Poovar police on Wednesday, based on information garnered from Adarsh (23), one of the accused.

According to R.Sajeev, sub-inspector of the Poovar station, the murder was a case of a romantic relationship gone sour. Rakhimol, an employee at a call centre in Ernakulam, had been in a relationship with Akhil R.Nair (27), an Indian Army soldier, for the past six years. Recently, she came to know that he was in a relationship with another girl, to whom he got engaged in February.

On June 18, she came home on leave from Ernakulam with a plan to meet Akhil.

On June 21, she left her home after telling her parents that she was returning to Ernakulam. Later, she met Akhil at Neyyattinkara, from there they travelled to his under construction house in Amboori in a car.

According to the police, Akhil, his brother Rahul.R.Nair (28) and Adarsh had two days before this dug a pit in the plot behind Akhil’s house.

“It was a fight over Akhil’s impending marriage that led to the murder. We still have not ascertained how the murder was carried out,” says Mr.Sajeev.