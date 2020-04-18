Woman injured in acid attack in Thiruvananthapuram

A 39-year old woman was injured in an acid attack in Mangalapuram on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram city during the wee hours of Saturday.
An unidentified person smashed a window and hurled acid on Sasikala, a sanitation worker in Technopark, who was sleeping alone in a room. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. The victim's mother and 15-year old son were sleeping in another room when she was attacked.
She was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where she was found to have suffered burn injuries on her face and other parts of her body. The police have taken one man into custody in connection with the incident.
