Water supply to be hit from Feb. 1 to 3

Water supply to city areas will be disrupted from February 1 (Saturday) to February 3 (Monday) on account of the fourth and final stage of the renovation of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) water treatment facilities at Aruvikkara.

The 86-mld (million litres a day) and the 74-mld treatment plants will be shut down for renovation on February 1 and 2. Supply to parts of the city will be back to normal by the night of February 2. Full restoration of supply is expected by February 3 night.

Once this stage of the renovation is completed, water supply to the city will be enhanced by another 10 mld, according to the KWA.

The KWA is making alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply to the Government Medical College Hospital, the Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). To prevent a water supply crisis, the KWA is arranging tanker water supply with vending points at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta and Attingal.

Supply to the following areas will be restored on the night of February 2:

Thirumala, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhi, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Vattiyurkavu, Kachani, Nettayam, Malamugal, Kulasekharam, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Kundamanbhagam, Punnackamugal, Mudavanmugal, Jagathi, Poojappura, Karamana, Nemom, Vellayani, Pappanamcode, Thrikkanapuram, Kaimanam, Karumam, Kalady, Nedungad, Attukal, Iranimuttam, Thampanoor, East Fort, Vallakadavu, Kuriathi, Chala, Manacaud, Kamaleswaram, Ambalathara, Poonthura, Beemapally, Valiyathura, Sreevaraham, Muttathara, Thiruvallam and Nelliyode.

Supply to the following areas will be restored by the night of February 3.

Kowdiar, Pypinmoodu, Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Edappazhinji, Kanaka Nagar, Vellayambalam, Marappalam, Pattom, Medical College, RCC, SCTIMST, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Chempazhanthi, Kariyam, Parottukonam, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Kesavadasapuram, Gowreesapattom, Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Vazhayila, Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthencode, Devaswom Board Junction, Powdikonam, Kazhakootam, Karyavattom, Technopark, Manvila, Kulathur, Pallipuram and CRPF Junction.