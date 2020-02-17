Water supply on city outskirts disrupted

Water supply to several areas on the city outskirts was hit after a 250-mm cast iron pipe accidentally ruptured during road works at Kazhakuttam Junction on Saturday evening. The pipe carried water from the reservoir at Powdikonam to Pallipuram. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) repaired the pipe and restarted pumping on Sunday evening. Supply to the affected areas is expected to be restored by Monday. The pipe was damaged during the piling work carried out for the elevated highway at Kazhakuttam.