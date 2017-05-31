Thiruvananthapuram

Vijayanand’s role lauded

Says fiscal devolution to local bodies was crucial

Democratic decentralisation was not just an innovation in planning, but an attempt to re-engineer governance at the local level and key to this process were the orders issued by S.M. Vijayanand as secretary in charge of Local Administration, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a function organised as part of the annual convention of the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association (KGPA) to felicitate the former Chief Secretary.

