Thiruvananthapuram

Uttarakhand team in capital

more-in

The Uttarakhand education expert team said the QR code in textbooks in the State was very useful and wanted to know various aspects related to its implementation in Uttarakhand.

A team of education experts from Uttarakhand is in the city to study Kerala’s achievements in the education sector. The team, which was welcomed by State Council for Educational Research and Training Director J. Prasad, is here to understand the Kerala model in the sector.

The team said the QR code in textbooks in the State was very useful and wanted to know various aspects related to its implementation in Uttarakhand.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 8:01:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/uttarakhand-team-in-capital/article30530940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY