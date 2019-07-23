Kerala University College off to a fresh start

The University College, which has been mired in controversy for long, got off to a fresh start as classes resumed in the institution under tight police vigil on Monday.

Stringent measures were put in place to streamline the entry of students to the campus.

The identity cards of students, teachers and other employees were verified by the police before permitting entry.While some were allowed to enter the campus without such documents on the insistence of their teachers, the authorities are expected to adopt a more firm stance during the days to come. The police also undertook a sensitisation drive by distributing leaflets on ragging and drug menace among the students.

Principal’s address

The classes got under way after the newly-appointed Principal Babu C.C. addressed the entire student community on the recent incidents that brought the institution under intense scrutiny and advised them to refrain from engaging in activities that went against its interests. Later, the Principal also convened a staff meeting that lasted around a hour-and-a-half, during which they took stock of the day’s activities.

The campus was not bereft of activities of student organisations. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which has been on the defensive of late, turned the 15th death anniversary observance of Rajani S. Anand, the engineering student who committed suicide owing to her inability to pay her fees, to a virtual show of strength on the campus.

As part of ushering change, the observance was organised during the lunch hour after obtaining the Principal’s permission.

Akhil discharged

Akhil Chandran, the final-year student, whose stabbing sparked off the controversy, was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital after recuperating at the intensive care unit. he has been advised rest for two months

Former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar will inaugurate a protest meet by former alumni members against the alleged fascist tendencies by the SFI in Palayam on Wednesday. The independent commission, chaired by former Kerala High Court judge P.K. Shamsuddin, which has been constituted as part of the Save University College campaign will conduct its second hearing in the city at the Gandhi Smaraka hall in Thycaud on Tuesday.