Uniting to overcome disabilities

The future is accessible to us, said a student with cerebral palsy who writes poems under the name Ayyappan.

His words underlined the message of the differently abled week celebrations organised by the General Education Department and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, from November 27 to December 3 that is observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The celebrations ‘Onnakaam Uyaraam’ were held at the south urban resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha at Sathram Schoool here.

Child-friendly steps

Mayor K. Sreekumar who inaugurated the observance said the city Corporation too would take up special activities for the children so that the State became child-friendly as envisaged by the government.

Actor and producer Dinesh Panicker gave away prizes to children who had won prizes in various competitions.

A magic show by Manu Poojappura was held.

Samagra Shiksha district project coordinator N. Ratnakumar spoke.