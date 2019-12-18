Thiruvananthapuram

Uber Eats delivery executives call off strike

more-in

The delivery partners of online aggregator Uber Eats called of their three-day strike on Monday after the company agreed to their demands.

According to the agitators, the representatives of the company have given assurance to fulfil their demands at the earliest, except those that required technical assistance. Besides, the demand to modify the terms of the insurance coverage will be taken after deliberating the issue with the insurance company.

Other concerns pertaining blocking the accounts of the delivery executives and cutting the incentives would also be addressed, the agitators were assured.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 2:17:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/uber-eats-delivery-executives-call-off-strike/article30333903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY