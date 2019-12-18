Uber Eats delivery executives call off strike

The delivery partners of online aggregator Uber Eats called of their three-day strike on Monday after the company agreed to their demands.
According to the agitators, the representatives of the company have given assurance to fulfil their demands at the earliest, except those that required technical assistance. Besides, the demand to modify the terms of the insurance coverage will be taken after deliberating the issue with the insurance company.
Other concerns pertaining blocking the accounts of the delivery executives and cutting the incentives would also be addressed, the agitators were assured.
