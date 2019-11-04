Two rural water supply projects get KIIFB fund

Two rural water supply projects, designed to ensure piped water supply to several panchayats in the Neyyatinkara Assembly constituency limits, have received the nod for funding through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Athiyannoor-Kottukal water supply project will be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹25.49 crore.

The Karode water supply project is estimated to cost ₹89.2 crore, according to the Water Resources Department.

The projects would benefit the populations of Athiyannoor, Kottukal, Karode, Chenkal and Kulathur panchayats, A. Ansalan, MLA, said.

Foresight

“They have been designed with the water demand for the next 50 years in mind,’’ Mr. Ansalan said. Water would be sourced from the Neyyar river for the two projects, which would be implemented by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The KWA is preparing the detailed estimated for procuring technical approval for both projects, but the required land is yet to be transferred to the water utility. According to the Water Resources Department, the Athiyannoor panchayat has to hand over two separate plots measuring 10 cents and 75 cents to the KWA for establishing the project.

For the Karode water supply project, the Karode panchayat has to transfer 15 cents of land and the Kulathur panchayat, 15 cents.

Additionally, procurement of two acres is needed at Ponvila. The KIIFB had approved an expenditure of ₹10.25 crore for acquiring land for the Karode project, the department said.