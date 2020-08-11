Two key Smart City projects take off

Mayor lays foundation for a car parking lot at Thampanoor and redevelopment of Ponnara Sreedhar Park

City Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for two key projects of Thiruvananthapuram Smart City project—a Multi-level Car Parking lot (MLCP) at Thampanoor and redevelopment of Ponnara Sreedhar Park.

The parking lot is coming up at the Corporation’s own land opposite the Central Railway Station, which was used as a pay-and-park facility.

The 50-cent plot was used primarily as a two-wheeler parking lot, as there is less space for manoeuvring four wheelers within the site. The parking data indicates that this place has a demand for two-wheeler parking (in eight to 12 hours slot) due to many government officials who arrive for work from nearby districts of Thiruvananthapuram.

The five-storeyed parking facility will be spread over an area of 6,000 square metres, providing space for 22 cars and around 400 motorcycles, along with an electric vehicle charging system. The building will have 24X7 CCTV surveillance to detect and prevent any damage to vehicles.

The entry and exit to the building will be controlled using boom barriers and an entry pass will be issued to the driver. Since the Corporation will be getting real-time data on the entry and exit of vehicles, revenue leakage can be avoided.

The total cost of the project is estimated as ₹22.903 crore. The contract of the project has been awarded to Heather Construction. The tentative date of completion of the project is December 30, 2021.

The redevelopment project for the Ponnara Park include plans for improvising the landscaped areas, shifting the existing statue to a higher pedestal, constructing a stage to conduct meetings, illumination works to improve the aesthetics of the park, and an art installation with fountain. The work has been awarded to State Agri Horticultural Development Cooperative Society at a cost of ₹1.1 crore. The work is expected to be complete by October 2020.