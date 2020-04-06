Two die as man sets himself on fire at Kavanad

In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old man set himself on fire and tried to immolate a woman, killing himself and the woman’s mother in the process.

The incident took place at Kavanad on Sunday and the deceased have been identified as Tamil Nadu resident Selvamani and his relative Getty Rajan.

Reportedly, Selvamani wanted to marry Getty’s daughter, but the family was against the alliance.

According to the police, Selvamani reached the woman’s home at night and tried to set the front door on fire. Seeing this, the family tried to flee through the kitchen door, but he followed them.

Later, he poured kerosene over himself and tried to drag the woman after immolating himself.

Getty sustained third-degree burns when she tried to save her daughter. Though Selvamani was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, his life could not be saved.

The woman also succumbed to burns at a private hospital in Kollam around afternoon.

Suicide prevention helpline: 0471- 2552056.