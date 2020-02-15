Traffic police to be linked via whatsapp

The city police will be using whatsapp (WA) to share information and quickly track down traffic offenders. All the police personnel on traffic duty will be linked through whatsapp. They have been asked to share videos of traffic offences through these groups to track down the offenders quickly.

Strict action will also be taken on complaints sent by the public to the Trivandrum Citizen Vigil whatsapp number, said City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyaya.

In January alone, 2,164 petty cases have been registered based on complaints received in the WAnumber. Last month, cases were registered against 1,212 persons for overspeeding and dangerous driving. There were also 574 cases of drunken driving. Fines were imposed on 14,196 persons.