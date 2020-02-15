Traffic police to be linked via whatsapp

The city police will be using whatsapp (WA) to share information and quickly track down traffic offenders. All the police personnel on traffic duty will be linked through whatsapp. They have been asked to share videos of traffic offences through these groups to track down the offenders quickly.
Strict action will also be taken on complaints sent by the public to the Trivandrum Citizen Vigil whatsapp number, said City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyaya.
In January alone, 2,164 petty cases have been registered based on complaints received in the WAnumber. Last month, cases were registered against 1,212 persons for overspeeding and dangerous driving. There were also 574 cases of drunken driving. Fines were imposed on 14,196 persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.