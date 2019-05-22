Tight security in city

The State capital will come under tight security arrangements on the day of voting counting on Thursday.

Besides ensuring security at the counting station, the police will deploy patrol teams comprising police officers and paramilitary force personnel and round-the-clock surveillance across the city.

Also, as many as 366 persons who were booked under cases pertaining to violence during the poll process in the past will be brought under vigil. A list of habitual offenders has also been drawn by the Special Branch to ensure constant surveillance. Measures have also been adopted to control public rallies that are likely to be organised by political parties after the declaration of results. Motorcycle rallies will not be permitted in the city under any circumstances.

Supervised by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, the security arrangements were being coordinated by two Deputy Commissioners of Police. The security at the counting station will involve nine Assistant Commissioners of Police, 21 Circle Inspectors, 37 Sub-Inspectors, 266 other officers, and 100 women police officers. Moreover, nearly 15 striking force teams comprising 10 members each have been formed to attend to exigencies.

Picket posts have been established at sensitive locations that are vulnerable to political violence. Shadow police and non-uniformed officers will also be deployed at various parts of the city. Mr. Gurudin said non-bailable cases would be registered against those engaging in violence. Preventive detentions will also be made if needed.