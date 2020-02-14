Tight restrictions on loudspeakers for Pongala festivities

The use of loudspeakers will be strictly regulated in the city during the 10-day Attukal Pongala festival which begins on March 1, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Thursday.

The police have been instructed to take stern action against those who violate noise pollution norms, Mr. Surendran said while reviewing the festival arrangements at a meeting held at the Attukal temple auditorium.

There will be no compromise in this matter as schoolchildren will be preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, the Minister said. Only two speakers will be allowed per applicant.

The Pongala will be held on March 9, a regional holiday for the district. The Minister issued instructions to complete all arrangements for the festival by February-end.

Additional District Magistrate V. R. Vinod has been appointed nodal officer for ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival.

Road repairs

Green protocol will be applicable to organisations serving food and water during the event. An awareness campaign will be held to encourage the use of steel glasses and plates.

The repairs of roads in 31 wards comprising the festival zone will be completed soon. Sewers in the region also will be cleaned up before the festival.

Clean-up

As many as 3,500 police personnel, including 2,000 women officers, will be deployed for the festival this year. Special squads will be deployed for preventing theft. Surveillance will be tightened using CCTV and drones. The Corporation will deploy 2,250 workers to clean up the city after the event, Mayor K. Sreekumar said.