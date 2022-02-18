Three held on charge of attacking police

Assault at Singarathope colony on Thursday night

Assault at Singarathope colony on Thursday night

The Fort police arrested three persons in connection with an attack on three police officers, including an Inspector, on Thursday midnight.

The accused were identified as Akshay, Vipin and Shanmon, all from Singarathope colony, near Attukal. They were allegedly part of a gang that attacked Fort Inspector J. Rakesh and two other police personnel.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. when a police team led by Mr. Rakesh had gone to Singarathope to disperse two gangs involved in a clash under the influence of alcohol. Juveniles were also part of the gangs, the police said.

Injured

During attempts to rein in the clash, the police officer was attacked from behind using a log. The officer sustained injuries on his head and neck and was admitted to the Fort Taluk Hospital. He was discharged on Friday morning.

Efforts were under way to nab three others in the case, the police said.