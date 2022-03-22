Three held for vehicle theft, chain snatching in Thiruvananthapuram’s Palode
The Palode police on Monday arrested three men on charges of vehicle theft and chain snatching.
The accused, residents of Parakkonam near Peringamala, were identified as Sumesh alias Anu, 20; Anzil, 21, and Ratheesh alias Chanju, 30. The police also held their accomplice, Riyas, 26, of Peringamala who allegedly helped them sell the stolen gold ornaments. The three main accused were nabbed from Kottiyam with the help of the local police.
