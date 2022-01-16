Three held for murder of elderly woman in Vizhinjam

The Kazhakuttam police apprehended the accused on their way to Kozhikode

The Vizhinjam police have arrested three persons, including a mother and her son, for allegedly murdering an elderly woman late Friday. The police identified the accused as Rafeeqa Beevi (48) of Vizhinjam Township, her son Shafeeque (25) and their friend Al Ameen (26) of Pattambi, Palakkad. They were arrested in connection with the murder of Santhakumari (71) of Kalunkunada in Mulloor.

The alleged murder is suspected to have taken place during the late hours of Friday in a house leased by the trio at Mulloor. Santhakumari, who resided alone, was their neighbour.

According to the police, the trio had been asked to vacate the house by its owner following an altercation that had taken place between Rafeeqa and Al Ameen a week ago. The incident had led to considerable damage in the house. They had planned to vacate and hand over the house on Friday. Santhakumari, who was compelled to purchase a set of utensils from the neighbours, had gone to the house to make the payment for the same. She is suspected to have been strangulated by the gang in the house. They also allegedly bludgeoned her using a hammer before fleeing after stealing her ornaments.

Alarm raised

The incident came to light soon after the house owner’s son entered the house after finding the door key left outside. He raised an alarm upon noticing blood dripping from the attic. Soon, the police rushed to the scene and launched an enquiry.

While they had initially suspected Rafeeqa to be the deceased, they soon realised it was the neighbour who was killed. Within an hour, the City police traced the whereabouts of the gang to Kazhakuttam using their mobile phone details.

The Kazhakuttam police apprehended them while they were purportedly on their way to Kozhikode in a private bus. The gang is suspected to have sold the stolen ornaments before commencing their journey, the police said.