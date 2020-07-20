Thiruvananthapuram corporation temporarily shuts down Pothys, Ramachandran malls

: The city Corporation has temporarily cancelled the licenses of two major shopping malls in the city over alleged violations in COVID-19 protocols. Mayor K.Sreekumar announced on Monday that the civic body officials have issued instructions to close down to the owners of Pothys mall near Ayurveda College junction as well as Ramachandran supermarket at Attakulangara.

According to health officials of the city Corporation, the drastic action was taken as they found a person who was advised to go for quarantine after the first round of tests, working in the sales department when the officials visited Pothys on Monday.

“We began conducting tests on Pothys employees two days back. On the first day, one person had tested positive and on the second day, one more person tested positive. We had advised their contacts to go on quarantine. On Monday, the tests for the rest of the employees were scheduled to be held on the top floor of Pothys. We found one of the employees, whom we had asked to go on quarantine, working in one of the sections. He is a direct contact of the person who tested positive,” said health supervisor Prakash.

The Mayor said that Pothys as well as Ramachandrans had failed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols strictly, despite reminders.

“We saw how around hundred cases were reported from Ramachandrans due to failure to follow protocols. Both these establishments have caused an increase in the spread of the virus. There is also the possibility of the people who have visited these places having contacted the virus. Hence, the Corporation has decided to cancel the licenses of both these shopping centres temporarily,” said Mr.Sreekumar.

Vanchiyoor.P.Babu, councillor of the Vanchiyoor ward, where the hostels for Pothys employees are located, said that there have been complaints from the local people that some employees who had returned from their native states have not been strictly following quarantine conditions and have been living together in cramped spaces.

“We started testing the employees because of these complaints. Health workers complained that they are not sending everyone for tests, with many being retained in the shop so that their functioning is not affected. The Corporation has taken a serious view of the fact that they have not brought in any controls even after the first positive case was reported. The tests were conducted in the shopping mall itself today, so that all employees are covered,” said Mr.Babu.