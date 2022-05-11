Tharoor opens ward for women and children at Mental Health Centre

A women and child ward was inaugurated at Mental Health Centre (MHC), Peroorkada, by Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Wednesday.

The centre has been experiencing a lack of infrastructure for some time now. Gemini Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Technopark-based software company, invested its corporate social responsibility fund to construct the building for the women and child ward following the intervention of the District Legal Services Authority.

The ward has been set up in consonance with Section 21(2) of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 that lays down that a child under the age of three of a woman receiving care, treatment, or rehabilitation at a mental health establishment should ordinarily not be separated from the mother during the latter’s stay at the establishment.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. K. Sanilkumar, judge, CBI court, who is also the chairman of the Taluk Legal Services Committee, Thiruvananthapuram, delivered the keynote address.

K. Vidyadharan, sub-judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, and P. Jameela Sreedharan, chairperson, Health standing committee, city Corporation, spoke.

The key of the building was handed over by Renjith Darwin, Director, Gemini Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to Anil Kumar L., superintendent of the Mental Health Centre.