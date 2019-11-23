Teacher arrested under POCSO Act

The Nedumangad police on Friday arrested the physical education teacher of a Government school in Karakulam on charges of sexually harassing students.

The accused has been identified as Bobby.C.Joseph, hailing from Alappuzha. The harassment came to light when one of the victims revealed it during a counselling session at the school. As per the inquiry conducted by the school authorities, around 10 students from the higher secondary sections have been subject to similar harassment by the teacher. A case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been charged against him.