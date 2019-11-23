Thiruvananthapuram

Teacher arrested under POCSO Act

more-in

The Nedumangad police on Friday arrested the physical education teacher of a Government school in Karakulam on charges of sexually harassing students.

The accused has been identified as Bobby.C.Joseph, hailing from Alappuzha. The harassment came to light when one of the victims revealed it during a counselling session at the school. As per the inquiry conducted by the school authorities, around 10 students from the higher secondary sections have been subject to similar harassment by the teacher. A case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been charged against him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:12:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/teacher-arrested-under-pocso-act/article30055402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY