Thiruvananthapuram

TDB move to farm on temple land opposed

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom (SASS) and many other Hindu organisations have opposed a move by the Travancore Devaswom Board to launch vegetable cultivation on Devaswom land near temples.

In a statement recently, Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, SASS president and Tantri, said the TDB was bound to get permission of the presiding deity before taking such decisions.

‘Permission of deity’

“As per law, judiciary (court) is the guardian of the presiding deity, who is regarded as a minor, and, hence, obtaining permission from the court is mandatory,” he said.

Hindu Aikyavedi secretary K. Haridas too accused the TDB of violating temple custom by launching cultivation on temple land. Mr. Haridas and Mr. Bhattathirippad urged the TDB to drop the move.

TDB stance

Meanwhile, TDB president N. Vasu said the board’s farming project, Devaharithom, was aimed at fruitfully utilising nearly 3,000 acres of vacant land attached to temples. The TDB project was aimed at cultivating vegetables, fruit trees, coconut palms, flower plants, etc., on the Devaswom land, thereby making its contribution too to the government’s mission to make the State self-reliant in food production. He said the project had already been launched in Thiruvananthapuram district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 9:37:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/tdb-move-to-farm-on-temple-land-opposed/article31662613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY