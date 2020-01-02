Surprise raid at estate house for wild meat

Armed poachers seeking to bag bushmeat for sale in the black market are operating with impunity in the ill-policed wildlife reserves in Thenmala and Punalur divisions in Kollam district, according to top Forest officials. In a midnight raid to deter the organised criminal networks, Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar mounted a surprise inspection at a remote estate bungalow in forested Nagamala locality on New Year’s Eve. About 40 armed forest enforcers surrounded the cottage sited atop a scenic hill.

Enforcers said they had information that a set of local poachers were serving wild meat and hooch to visitors who had booked the bungalow in advance for the celebrations.

‘Contraband removed’

However, they did not find any raw game meat, illicit brew or weapons. An official said it was likely that the gang had removed the contraband on spotting the headlights of multiple patrol vehicles coming uphill through the rugged switchback trail.

The department had kept the raid a secret till the last minute to prevent any leaks from inside. A perceived lack of interest on the part of local enforcers to investigate the reported killing of a wild buffalo near plantation house had prompted the inspection.

The forests bordering the estates in Thenmala are replete with wild buffalo, Sambar deer, flying squirrels and mouse deer. Passers-by routinely find antlers and entrails of Sambhar deer and wild boar parts disposed of on the side of forest roads.

Gourmet status

Officials said poachers conferred a gourmet or prestige status on wild meat. They charged exorbitant rates from willing buyers for game meat. The networks used country made muzzleloaders to hunt game. Poachers hid the firearms, gun powder and shot covered in waterproof packing in the woods.

Wildlife enforcers said they had identified a set of persons who use the cover of tenant farmers to penetrate the nearby forests regularly for the game. They operated with the tacit connivance of local police, forest and check post officials.

Arrest of watchers

In December 2018, forest enforcers had arrested three watchers who regularly hunted wildlife for sale in the 4,000-acre forest encompassing Kerala Plantation Corporation-owned rubber and oil palm estate in Athirappilly.

In August the same year, forest enforcers arrested three police officers and Postal Department employee on the charge of regularly hunting deer in Ponmudi forests.