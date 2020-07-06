Thiruvananthapuram

Supermarkets sealed

The city Corporation’s health squad sealed a supermarket at Pattom for functioning in violation of the lockdown restrictions. A team led by Mayor K. Sreekumar sealed the Giant supermarket near Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday noon.

A medical store run by the same group adjacent to the supermarket was not functioning.

The health team also sealed the Kunnil supermarket near Government Medical College Hospital for similar violations. Mr. Sreekumar said the public should co-operate with the restrictions being imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:46:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/supermarkets-sealed/article32007332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY