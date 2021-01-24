‘Sukhoi helped maritime security’

The resurrection of 222 Squadron at Thanjavur with Sukhoi-30 aircraft has paved the way for strengthening maritime security in the southern peninsula and maintaining Indian interests in the Indian Ocean region, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command (SAC), has said.
Speaking at a Commanders’ Conference held at the SAC, Akkulam, on Saturday, he outlined efforts by the command in fast-tracking infrastructure development for fighters, deployment of radars, and successful conduct of Combined Guided Weapons Firing at Suryalanka on varied firing platforms.
The Air Marshal expressed satisfaction over the induction of an additional indigenously built LCA (light combat aircraft) Tejas aircraft squadron at Sulur. The Air Force is in a highly accelerated growth stage and induction of indigenous systems is in tandem with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said.
At the conference, the Air Marshal reviewed the operations, maintenance, and administration activities undertaken by the SAC during the past year. He provided the Commanders with a vision for maritime operations in peninsular India for the next decade. He also emphasised the need to maintain a very high level of operational preparedness and orientation. Air Officers Commanding and Station Commanders of all Air Force Stations under the Southern Air Command attended the day-long conclave.
