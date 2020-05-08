Stricter norms for care centre at college hostel

The district administration has tightened the enforcement of precautionary measures in the corona care centre that functioned in the Mar Ivanios College hostel.

The move comes amid complaints raised by a section of residents about the poor compliance with the quarantine guidelines by many others.

After a visit by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan to the facility, the residents were directed to refrain from gathering and to confine themselves within their rooms. They have also been barred from visiting others in their rooms. Those accommodated at the facility have been advised to wear masks and replace them with unused or washed ones every six hours.

With the arrival of more people from red zones in various parts of the country through Inchivila, the number of people quarantined in the centre has gone up to 205.

The authorities placed 576 people under quarantine on Friday, increasing the number of people being closely monitored to 3,637. Of these, 3,389 people were quarantined in their homes.

Fifty samples

While 19 people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of the disease, 14 people were discharged. Fifty samples were submitted for detailed examination by the district authorities.

The City police slapped petty cases on 209 people for not wearing masks outdoors. Fifty-seven were booked for violating other lockdown norms. Twenty-five vehicles were seized.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 234 cases, arrested 240 people, and seized 128 vehicles. The police reopened traffic through Kizhakke Mukkola in Pallimukku under the Mannanthala police station.