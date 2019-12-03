Steps to reform University College remain on paper

As University College finds itself in the vortex of yet another controversy, questions have been raised over the outcome of the remedial measures formulated to ‘reform’ the institution.

Close on the heels of the stabbing of a student on the campus four months ago, the Directorate of Collegiate Education had decided to implement several reforms to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. However, the directions have mostly remained on paper with little initiative made to enforce them.

If the accounts of large sections of the teaching community are any indication, no worthwhile efforts have been made to bridle the high-handed nature of a minor group of student leaders under the garb of campus politics. Citing utter helplessness, the faculty have demanded steps to curb the excessive influence of political parties in the functioning of the college. Many fear that the unsavoury incidents could take a toll on the college’s admission prospects in the long run.

Disruptive behaviour

A senior teacher, who requested anonymity, pointed out that the 153-year-old institution that boasted of a rich heritage stared at an uncertain future, despite brimming with immense potential. “Several underlying issues continue to remain unaddressed. In the absence of a strong leadership, the student leaders were given a free hand. The disruptive behaviour of a minority has begun to show signs of adversely affecting the entire student community. The college is being held to a ransom,” the teacher said.

While the Higher Education Department had prohibited the entry of those who were not on the college registers, lax surveillance has appeared to have provided easy access for strangers.

Motorcycle stunts

Further displaying scant regard for the proposals, the college has been witnessing unsafe acts of daredevilry with many students engaging in bike stunts on the campus, much to the chagrin of the college authorities, sources said.