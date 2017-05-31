Steps for safer roads for schoolchildren

A slew of measures have been chalked out by the city police to ensure the safe transport of school children and college students and to reduce snarls near the educational institutions and busy roads from June 1.

From Thursday, traffic restrictions will be in place in front of schools and busy junctions.

Motor vehicles, including two wheelers, will not be allowed to be parked near the gates of the schools, which has been designated as school zones.

Haphazard parking of the vehicles will not be allowed in the carriageways. Heavy vehicles, including tippers and tankers, have been asked to skip the school zones during morning and evening hours.

Stern action, including legal steps will be taken against the parallel service vehicles that do not have the sticker with special registration number issued by city police from this academic year for ferrying schoolchildren. Overcrowding of vehicles, ferrying children, including educational institution buses (EIB), will be dealt with firmly, says the Assistant Commissioner, Traffic, South, M.K. Zulfiqer.

The school authorities has been asked to ensure that the EIB drop and pick up the students from the campus itself. In the case of approved parallel service vehicles, queue system will have to be followed for the students to alight and get into the vehicles and crew of these vehicles and school authorities have been asked to ensure it.

The driver, cleaner, helpers and ayahs of the EIB and other vehicles have also been asked to be watchful when the students cross roads after alighting from the vehicles.

Idle parking will not be allowed for vehicles carrying children on the roads near the school and stern action will be taken against the erring vehicles. They will have to return after dropping the students and come back. This will ensure smooth flow of traffic, says Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North, S. Anil Kumar.

“We are also trying to introduce blinkers near the schools housed on the sides of NH and M. C. Road to warn the approaching motorists”, Mr. Anil Kumar says.

Already briefed

The police and the Motor Vehicles Department officials have already briefed the college and school authorities on the safety precautions to be followed and have conducted orientation programme for drivers, cleaners, and ayahs.

The traffic police have warned drivers of the consequences of drunk driving, speeding, rash and negligent driving, and overcrowding. The MVD has also decided to keep a watch on the vehicles transporting school children from June 1 and take stern action against those flouting rules.