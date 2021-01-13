Kerala included in literacy scheme

The State has been included in the Union government’s new literacy scheme Padhna Likhna Abhiyan that aims at total literacy in the country by 2030.

After 2009, the State had not been included in the Union government’s literacy scheme, and as a result had not received any funds from it. Twelve years later, the State had been included in the scheme owing to the State government’s programmes in the field of literacy, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission had contacted the Department of School Education and Literacy at the Centre many times seeking funds for its projects and inclusion of the State in the literacy scheme.

The literacy mission’s activities, supported by the State government, were a success and noticed at the national level. The mission also received a special invitation to take part in the International Literacy Day celebrations held at the national level. Mission director P.S. Sreekala presented the State’s experiences and its projects on the occasion. In the wake of all these achievements, the Union government has now included the State in the Padhna Likhna Abhiyan.

The scheme will be implemented in five districts in the State this year — Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. A total of two lakh people from these districts will be made literate. The Union government will bear 60% of the project cost, and the State the rest.

The State’s achievement was recognition to its activities in the area of public education — both formal and informal, the Minister said.