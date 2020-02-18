State govt., airport staff move SC

The State government and the Airports Authority Employees Union (AAEU) have approached the Supreme Court against the move to hand over the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) of the Adani Group that won the bid to manage and operate the airport for 50 years.

HC order

The State and the AAEU have approached the apex court separately challenging the Kerala High Court’s decision in December dismissing a batch of writ petitions, including the one filed by the State government, challenging the move by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to grant the rights of operation, management and development of the airport to the AEL.

Listed for Feb. 20

Secretary of the AAEU and convener of the Joint Forum of Unions and Associations S. Ajith Kumar said the petition filed by the AAEU had been listed for February 20.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), which lost the bid for the airport to Adani Group, had also challenged in the High Court the decision to hand over the airport to the AEL.