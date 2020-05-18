SSLC paper valuation begins in 35 centres

Valuation of answer scripts for the SSLC examinations held in March got under way at 35 centres in the State on Monday.

Nearly 46.6% of the teachers deployed for valuation duty reported for work at the valuation camps on the first day of the five-day camp. Around 6,000 teachers have been posted for valuation camp duty.

The lowest attendance was in two schools in Kannur and Wayanad districts – at around 23%. However, in Thalassery, the turnout was over 55%, Education Department officials said. In Chittur in Palakkad, 86% of the teachers took part in the camp.

Confusion on the first day led to the low teacher turnout in some camps, the officials said, adding the attendance would increase in the coming days.

Of the 54 valuation centres, 36 were scheduled to get going on Monday. However, with the camp planned at Amrita school in Paripally, Kollam, coming in a hotspot area, the valuation there was put off.

Camps began for subjects other than Maths, Physics, and Chemistry for which exams are pending, as well as for Arabic, Urdu, and Sanskrit for which examinations have been held.

Meanwhile, admission to State schools for the new academic year began on Monday. With the lockdown getting extended to May 31, the admission process got under way in the absence of students. In some schools, it was a slow start while in others, admissions were given to a fair number of students. In some cases, parents who had registered were allotted time to come for admission in the coming days to ensure social distancing.

Parents of students entering Class 1 and those coming from other States and the Gulf region were among those who came to take admission. Those seeking admission to other classes also turned up, though their promotion list will be out only on May 20. Online admission through the Sampoorna portal will begin on May 25.