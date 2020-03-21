Special squads for food safety checks

The Food Safety Department has formed special squads to step up food safety inspections as part of the measures initiated to tackle the COVID-19 threat, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

The squads would visit food production and distribution centres, particularly bakeries and restaurants near hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, the Minister said on Friday.

The inspections will cover hygiene as well as the availability of hand sanitisers and soap.

Guidelines

The Food Safety Department has also issued a set of guidelines for restaurants and other food production centres for containing the spread of COVID-19. The Health Minister has urged the public to adhere to the guidelines issued by the department. As part of the guidelines, the department has urged people with cough and respiratory problems to keep away from food preparation.

Masks, hair nets

The premises of restaurants and other eateries should be disinfected at regular intervals. Employees should be issued face masks and hair nets. Utensils should be properly cleaned before use. The proprietor should also ensure that the soaps and hand sanitisers are of good quality and required grade.

Milk, egg and meat should be cooked at the proper temperature. Vegetables and fruits that are not cooked should be cleaned properly before use.

The department has also made it clear that COVID-19 does not spread through imported food items.