Spare innocent officers, say KWA unions

The suspension of four officers in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) as a follow-up to ‘Operation Purse Strings’ carried out to check financial malpractices has triggered a row.
While extending their wholehearted support to the anti-corruption drive, the organisations alleged that the names of innocent and efficient officers also have found a place in the suspension list.
Organisations representing KWA officers and engineers on Monday met KWA MD A. Kowsigan demanding that innocent officers should be spared.
Disciplinary action should be taken against erring officers after seeking their explanation, the organisations said in a memorandum.
Surprise checks under ‘Operation Purse Strings’ was carried out in sub division offices on July 18. On July 19, the KWA announced the suspension of four officers.
But the staff organisations allege that the list also included innocent officers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor