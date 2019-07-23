Spare innocent officers, say KWA unions

The suspension of four officers in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) as a follow-up to ‘Operation Purse Strings’ carried out to check financial malpractices has triggered a row.

While extending their wholehearted support to the anti-corruption drive, the organisations alleged that the names of innocent and efficient officers also have found a place in the suspension list.

Organisations representing KWA officers and engineers on Monday met KWA MD A. Kowsigan demanding that innocent officers should be spared.

Disciplinary action should be taken against erring officers after seeking their explanation, the organisations said in a memorandum.

Surprise checks under ‘Operation Purse Strings’ was carried out in sub division offices on July 18. On July 19, the KWA announced the suspension of four officers.

But the staff organisations allege that the list also included innocent officers.