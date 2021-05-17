Some respite from rain for Thiruvananthapuram

Light to moderate rain expected till May 21

With Cyclone Tauktae moving further north, the district on Monday appeared to have obtained a respite from heavy winds and rain. No instances of heavy rainfall or sea erosion were reported on Monday, the district administration said.

The rain havoc had claimed two lives, damaged buildings and forced the district administration to relocate hundreds of people to relief camps.

In all, 1,457 people are in 22 relief camps in the district at present. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the rain havoc had claimed two lives in the district since May 12. Thirty-six houses were destroyed and 561 damaged, according to the data released by the district administration.

Thiruvananthapuram taluk accounts for more than half of the evacuated. In 13 camps, 805 people from 196 families have been put up. In Neyyattinkara, 582 people are accommodated in seven camps, and 70 people in two camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk.

Houses destroyed

As per the latest data, eight houses were destroyed and 84 damaged in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Five houses were destroyed and 48 damaged in Kattakada, and five and 103 respectively in Varkala. Eighteen houses were destroyed in Chirayinkeezhu and Neyyattinkara taluks and 326, damaged.

The district can expect light to moderate rainfall till May 21, a Monday evening weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated.