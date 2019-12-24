Slice of Travancore history

Moodathu Madham is also known as Moovidathu Madhom or Muhurtha Madhom.
It is believed that being the centre of the various Moodathu Madhoms – Kilimanoor Moodathu Madhom, Changanassery Moodathu Madhom, and Thiruvalla Moodathu Madham – the Moodathu Madham at Fort came to be called Moovidathu Madhom.
Men marrying women of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore would spend the time before heading to the palace for the wedding here, thus giving it the name Muhurtha Madhom, it is said.
People from the erstwhile royal families in other places visiting the city in connection with Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple festivals, Navaratri festival, and any funeral rituals, besides other guests and students coming for higher studies used to stay at the Moodathu Madhom.
