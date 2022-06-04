Six arrested on charge of drug sale

MDMA, ganja seized from gang

The Valiyathura police on Saturday arrested six members of a gang allegedly involved in distributing drugs on campuses in the city. As part of inspections carried out as part of Operation Kaval, the police team nabbed the accused from a tourist home near the domestic airport. The arrestd have been identified as John Baptisa, 22, from Kadakampally; Stefan, 21, from Muttathara; Sooraj, 19, from Lissy Road near domestic airport; Ignatius, 22 from Kochuthoppu; Febin, 19, from Pettah; and Rohith Stephen, 20, from Valiyathura.

The police recovered 3.3 grams of MDMA and ganja from the gang. According to the police, they used to procure ganja and other substances from Bengaluru to sell them in the city. Sooraj and Stefan are accused in cases involving an attack on a police jeep at the Valiyathura station, selling of ganja in schools and threatening using weapons. John Baptisa is an accused in a case involving hurling of bombs, while Ignatius is an accused in several cases of assault on women.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar said the police had received information about the other links in the drug chain from the accused.