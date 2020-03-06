Silver jubilee of SCERT begins in Thiruvananthapuram

An education system led by the people and guided by humaneness, which recognises the abilities and limitations of each child, is being put forward by the State, Minister for Education C. Ravindranath has said.

He was inaugurating the year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here on Thursday.

Guiding light

The Minister said the SCERT had been guiding education from the preschool to the higher secondary level for the past 25 years. It had been developing school curriculum, textbooks, and reference books for teachers, students, and parents, based on scientific research.

It had also contributed to teacher education, continuing education, and informal education. Through novel initiatives, it had been able to lead the education sector forward.

Seminars, exhibition of learning models, and book exhibitions will be held as part of the celebrations. A six-month teacher training course was launched by the Minister on the occasion.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, presided.

SCERT Director J. Prasad and senior education officials were present.