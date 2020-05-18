SI accused of manhandling pharmacy owner, transferred

A sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Kazhakuttam police station was transferred to the City police control room following complaints that he manhandled a pharmacy owner in Menamkulam late on Sunday.
Disciplinary action was initiated against sub-inspector Santhosh Kumar after he was accused of assaulting the owner of the outlet. The complainant alleged that he was ordered to close the pharmacy on the day of the shutdown despite his insistence that drug sale was considered an essential service. He also submitted complaints to the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City).
Despite the officer maintaining that he had merely directed the shop owner to wear mask after he allegedly violated the rule, a CCTV footage from the pharmacy validated the pharmacy owner’s claim.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism