Thiruvananthapuram

SI accused of manhandling pharmacy owner, transferred

A sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Kazhakuttam police station was transferred to the City police control room following complaints that he manhandled a pharmacy owner in Menamkulam late on Sunday.

Disciplinary action was initiated against sub-inspector Santhosh Kumar after he was accused of assaulting the owner of the outlet. The complainant alleged that he was ordered to close the pharmacy on the day of the shutdown despite his insistence that drug sale was considered an essential service. He also submitted complaints to the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City).

Despite the officer maintaining that he had merely directed the shop owner to wear mask after he allegedly violated the rule, a CCTV footage from the pharmacy validated the pharmacy owner’s claim.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 8:37:07 PM

