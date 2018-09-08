Shopping mall inaugurated

An inside view of Trivandrum Central Mall which was opened on Friday. | Photo Credit: S_GOPAKUMAR

Trivandrum Central Mall, situated along the General Hospital-Chakka road at Pattoor, was formally inaugurated on Friday. Ashok, managing director of the Artech Group, inaugurated the mall. V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, was the chief guest.

Vanchiyoor P. Babu, chairperson of the Corporation’s Development standing committee; Amit Sawant, managing director, Future Group; Prasanth Nair, regional marketing manager for Kerala and Mangaluru; and Sujith Nair, store general manager, were present. Trivandrum Central will donate 10% of the proceeds of the launch day sale earnings to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to express solidarity with the rebuilding operations in flood-hit regions in the State.

The one-lakh sq ft store will feature all of Future Group’s brands.

The mall will have cinema screens by Carnival Cinemas and a multi-cuisine food court. A sprawling parking facility for four-wheelers and two-wheelers has been arranged.