Thiruvananthapuram

SCTIMST develops swabs for testing

Sree Chitra Triunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has developed two types of nasal and oral swabs and viral transport medium (VTM) for COVID-19 testing, an official release issued by SCTIMST said here.

Chitra EmBed flocked nylon swabs and Chitra EnMesh, polymeric foam-tipped, lint-free swabs with flexible plastic handles are designed for efficiency. Their convenient breakpoint ensures minimal contact of the health worker with the sample during packing.

The second innovation, Chitra Viral Transport Medium, is designed to retain the virus in its active form during its transportation from the collection point to the laboratory. Technologies for both swabs and viral transport medium have been transferred to industries for immediate manufacture and sales—Mallelil Industries, Origin diagnostics, and Levram Life sciences. The swabs and VTM developed by SCTIMST could reduce import dependency and mass produce these at much lower costs.

