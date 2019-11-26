School fest to go hi-tech

The 60th State School Arts Fest which is set to open in Kanhangad on November 28 will be a ‘hi-tech’ one, according to the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

All procedures related to registration of candidates to declaration of results and printing of certificates will go online, KITE CEO Anwar Sadath said. Division of contestants into clusters and the issuing of participant cards, reports to team managers, time sheets, call sheets and score sheets will be done through the arts fest portal www.schoolkalolsavam.in.

The results also can be accessed on this portal, according to KITE. The information can also be accessed via the app ‘KITE Poomaram’ which can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

Schedules and digital maps of the 31 venues also can be accessed via the app. Competitions being held in the different venues can be viewed live on www.victers.kite.gov.in and the KITE VICTERS mobile app, Mr. Sadath said.