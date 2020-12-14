Sasthrapadham programme to go online

Programme to cover higher secondary and high school classes

Sasthrapadham, a programme rolled out by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, last year to kindle Plus One students’ interest in Science (later extended to cover Humanities and Commerce), is going online this year against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maximum participation

The programme will cover the entire higher secondary and high school classes to ensure to ensure maximum student participation.

Sasthrapadham got under way in Thiruvananthapuram district last week with the broad objective of fuelling students’ interest in and aptitude for science, maths, arts, and commerce and nurturing their inquisitiveness.

Initially, recorded classes are uploaded on school student Telegram groups formed for each subject. To make the process interactive, subject experts at the Samagra Shiksha’s block resource level reply to students’ doubts and queries about the recorded classes on these groups. Seminars are also held. The subject experts also guide the students on the next stage of activity – projects to be prepared by them and discuss what these could be and how to go about them.