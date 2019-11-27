Thiruvananthapuram

Sainik School tops debating contest

St. Thomas Central, Jyothy Central schools in next positions

Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, has secured the first position in the 11th Col N.J. Nair Memorial Interschool English Debate Competition – 2019.

Twenty-eight debaters representing 14 schools in and around Thiruvananthapuram took part in the debate on the motion Demonetisation has proved to be a boon for the Indian economy.’

Cadet Adrian Denson of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, bagged the first position while Aparna S. Rajiv of St. Thomas Central School and Fida Fathima of Jyothy Central School won the second and third positions respectively.

The winners were honoured with cash prizes, trophies and certificates. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. School Principal Col V.K.S. Rawat was among those present.

The competition is organised every year in memory of Col. N.J. Nair, an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, who laid down his life while serving the country.

