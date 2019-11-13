Sabarimala all set for 2019-20 season

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal and at the key transit points of Ettumanur, Erumely, Chengannur and Pandalam for Ayyappa devotees proceeding to Sabarimala during the ensuing Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

Replying to a submission by O. Rajgopal (BJP) in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran said the Travancore Devaswom Board and various government departments had made elaborate arrangements for the 2019-20 season beginning November 17. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made a final review of the arrangements on November 9.

The repair and maintenance of 17 roads leading to Pampa will be completed by the Public Works Department before November 15. The restrictions on heavy vehicles in the Nilackal-Pampa corridor and the ban on parking of vehicles in Pampa are on the basis of an High Court order. Light vehicles will be allowed on the stretch and they will have to return to Nilackal after dropping the pilgrims.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate chain services on the stretch.