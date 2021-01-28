Thiruvananthapuram

Robbery: gang of three arrested

The Poonthura police on Wednesday arrested three people on charges of carrying out a series of robberies in temples and shops in the district.

The accused have been identified as Satheesh, alias Rafeeq Satheesh, (39) from Cherpu in Thrissur, Sabu Xavier (35) from Kochuveli, and Vanaja alias Vanitha (32) from Valiyathura. The three were nabbed during investigations related to robbery at the Aryankuzhi Devi temple and the Kamaleswaram Siva temple.

After the robbery, the two would gather at a house near Kochuveli, where the spoils were divided between the three of them.

They had carried out robberies in 22 temples and also at super markets in Kannanthura and near the All Saints College.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 10:42:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/robbery-gang-of-three-arrested/article33681930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY