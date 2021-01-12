Road, rail connectivity for Vizhinjam progressing

Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology Kadannappally Ramachandran has said that the development of allied infrastructure, including road and rail connectivity, for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project is progressing.
He informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Konkan Railway Corporation, which has been roped in as the consultant for constructing a railway corridor linking the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line to the port, had been submitted to Southern Railways for approval.
Besides, the concessionaire, Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd., has been undertaking the development of a four-lane road connecting the seaport with National Highway 66. A proposal for a junction divider was pending approval before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he said.
