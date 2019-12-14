Renovation of Aruvikkara plants begins

City areas have begun depending on tankers, supply kiosks and water stored in overhead and underground storage tanks with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) shutting down two of its big water treatment plants (WTP) at Aruvikkara for the first phase of a planned, four-stage renovation on Friday.

The 86-mld (million litres a day) and 74-mld plants were shut down on Friday afternoon. On Friday, the KWA and other agencies operated 24 tanker lorries to supply water to affected areas in the city limits. In all, 94 kiosks have been installed. This include 14 each at Peroorkada and Pattoor, 15 each at Kowdiar and Pongumoodu, 13 at Kazhakuttam, 10 at Kuryathi, five at Palayam and four each at Karamana and Thirumala.

The KWA expects to complete the Phase I renovation on Saturday. While piped supply would be partially commenced on Saturday, full supply restoration may be expected only by Sunday night.

“Considering the pace at which the work is progressing, our assessment is that it can be completed as per schedule. Work on the 74-mld plant is expected to be completed by 2 a.m. on Saturday,” said G. Sreekumar, Chief Engineer (South), KWA, who, with G. Suresh Chandran, Superintending Engineer (Thiruvananthapuram), and Naushad, Executive Engineer, Head Works Division, Aruvikkara, is supervising the work.

The pumps at the raw water treatment plants and the clear water facilities were switched off shortly after 1 p.m. Ageing equipment, including old pumps, are being replaced with new ones at the treatment plants, a measure that is expected to enhance supply by 10 mld.

Helpline numbers

The KWA has arranged two more helpline numbers for water supply-related requirements: 91881 27951, 91881 27952.

The public can also dial:

Thiruvananthapuram: 85476 38181, 0471-2322674, 2322313

Aruvikkara: 94960 00685