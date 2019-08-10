Relief collection centre opened

The city Corporation on Friday opened a relief material collection centre in view of the incessant rains and floods that have hit the northern parts of the State. The counter will function round-the-clock at the Corporation main office in Palayam. The consumable items that are required now are drinking water, rice, dry fruits, biscuit, salt, tea, sugar, rusk, baby food and coconut. Items like bread and bun which become unusable in a few days should be avoided.

In addition, bedsheet, towels, lungi, nighty, t-shirt, children's clothes, undergarments, torch, candles, lighter and sanitary napkins are also accepted. Used or old clothes will not be accepted. The latest updates regarding the relief materials required will be updated in the Corporation Mayor's Facebook page. A second collection centre will be opened at the Government Women's College at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Control room phone numbers - 9496434503, 9496434434, 9496434449, 9496434461, 9496434492, 9496434498.