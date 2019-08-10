Thiruvananthapuram

Relief collection centre opened

Volunteers at the flood relief materials collection centre of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday.

Volunteers at the flood relief materials collection centre of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday.  

more-in

The city Corporation on Friday opened a relief material collection centre in view of the incessant rains and floods that have hit the northern parts of the State. The counter will function round-the-clock at the Corporation main office in Palayam. The consumable items that are required now are drinking water, rice, dry fruits, biscuit, salt, tea, sugar, rusk, baby food and coconut. Items like bread and bun which become unusable in a few days should be avoided.

In addition, bedsheet, towels, lungi, nighty, t-shirt, children's clothes, undergarments, torch, candles, lighter and sanitary napkins are also accepted. Used or old clothes will not be accepted. The latest updates regarding the relief materials required will be updated in the Corporation Mayor's Facebook page. A second collection centre will be opened at the Government Women's College at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Control room phone numbers - 9496434503, 9496434434, 9496434449, 9496434461, 9496434492, 9496434498.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2019 1:06:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/relief-collection-centre-opened/article28970426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY